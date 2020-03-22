My family has a fine Irish heritage, one my son has been interested in (obsessed with) for quite some time. Though he now lives out of state, I decided that this St. Patrick’s Day I would honor our heritage on his behalf by cooking a traditional Irish meal for St. Patrick’s Day.
He was a little put out that boyfriend Billy would reap the benefits, but he appreciated the sentiment nonetheless.
Now, I’m prefacing this by saying I had the very best of intentions.
And it must be said beforehand: I blame the Coronavirus.
Traditional Irish stew. Colcannon (my grandmother’s recipe). TWO kinds of Irish soda bread, sweet and un-. I had the menu, that wasn’t the problem. The problem came from two fronts: ingredients (or lack thereof) and a complete inability to execute.
Problem number one, ingredients, actually began back when I tried to find blackcurrants and/or redcurrants for the soda bread. Issue number one (problem 1-A?) here is that in the U.S., you can get something called a Zante currant, which is a dried raisin from a small Greek grape. NOT a currant. Issue number two (problem 1-B) is that to import real blackcurrants, one must have more money than I currently possess. So I turned my eye to redcurrants.
Fact: finding redcurrants is an impossible task. I did eventually find some on a Chinese website. For $1,200. For a METRIC TON. Yep, I can buy them in bulk, like from a Chinese Sam’s Club, if Sam’s delivered fruit by the dump truck-load.
And even if I did have that kind of money to throw around, the question would then be, where on Earth would I store them? My boss suggested having them dumped in my driveway, rather like pretty, yummy gravel. My response was that he and his wife would be eating redcurrant preserves from now until the Coronapocalypse (whoops, it’s here ... should have bought the METRIC TON OF FRUIT).
I finally decided that I could make do with sultanas (golden raisins) or dried cranberries. Problem solved, right? You’d think so, but no.
When we went to the store ... that’s when my problems really began, what with Coronapocalypse in full swing.
I’d been reading about the toilet paper hoarding, a problem so out of hand that one newspaper in Australia actually began printing extra pages for people to use due to the T.P. shortage. And I’d seen the photos of empty grocer’s shelves where things like bread used to live. But never in all my years did I think that eggs, sugar, baking soda, and BEEF (we’re in Texas, for cryin’ out loud, beef country!) would be nonexistent.
In all fairness, there were lots and lots of steaks. Just no stew meat, chuck roast, or bottom round to be found.
Okay, how about changing the menu to cottage pie, another lovely Irish dish? Well, the problem here was lack of beef, again. No ground beef to be found. Still lots of deluxe meat-counter steaks, though.
Also, no potatoes. Can’t make stew, cottage pie, or colcannon (a mix of mashed potatoes and cabbage, whipped with cream and served with butter, numnum) without potatoes.
Okay, how about canned potatoes? Nope, everyone was out of those, too.
Foiled again.
I was (and still am) living my very own Irish Potato Famine.
On the upside, we did find one box of frozen fish sticks.
On the downside, we did find one box of frozen fish sticks. (It seems that other people will be eating quite well as they live out their self-imposed quarantines. Apparently, I will be eating frozen fish sticks.)
Problem number two, execution: Nonexistent due to ingredient fail.
In the end, we ended up getting really bad takeout. (Billy thought it was quite good, but the man literally has no sense of smell or taste unless everything is blanketed in black pepper and other spicy condiments — which are probably the only things we can find still on the shelves — so everything tastes quite good to him.)
Now the question is: Will I be able to cook an Easter dinner?
And what am I going to be eating while the Coronapocalyse continues?
Probably fish sticks and condiments.
Darned Coronapocalypse.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
