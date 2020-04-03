Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would live to see an illness that would sweep the entire world and take the lives of so many.
This time in our history is one of extreme anxiety, frustration, fear, sadness, hopelessness and impatience, just to name a few emotions associated with the current coronavirus pandemic.
The question it raises from this journalist is, whom do we trust? As a person in the news business, I try to keep up with resources of information about the coronavirus and I end up in information overload.
Even though the stories are most dramatic and gut-wrenching from the cities that experience the death toll in the hundreds from one day to the next, I prefer to look toward home in the city of Harker Heights and Bell County. Add to that list, the great state of Texas.
Since COVID-19 has taken root all around us, experiences of my childhood have come into focus and I see myself as a kid taking that sugar cube they told me would keep us from getting polio.
I was too young to completely understand, but my older brother had polio and I see clearly in my mind’s eye a photo of me sitting on a hospital gurney with my brother lying beside me. He recovered and became a star athlete but it was a time of deep questioning for me.
My second scare of sorts were the days of the Cold War and the spectre of nuclear war. I still remember going to public meetings with my parents and hearing the experts warning us of the possible danger that lay ahead. I’ll never forget the presenter pointing to Wichita Falls on a map with a circle of about 100 miles drawn around our part of Texas.
This man did not mince words, even for us youngsters, when he proclaimed that if a bomb is dropped on Wichita Falls, the result would be that all this area within the circle would be destroyed and no one would survive.
What was a little more unsettling was that in Albany, Texas, which was about 25 miles to the south, there was an underground silo about two miles south of town and in that silo was a missile with a nuclear warhead attached.
Those in my hometown who could afford them had bomb shelters installed.
It’s here I will express my gratitude to the officials especially in our city, county and state who have led the way in doing their part in saving us.
Even though we have our own cases of the coronavirus right here in Bell County and three in Harker Heights, the leaders have given us clear directives as to how to protect our selves and be as cordial as we can when it comes to the people we come in contact with. These are the people I trust.
I am also grateful for those in the medical profession. My former primary physician, who is now retired, was called back into service and is spending countless hours at Baylor Scott and White in Temple answering people’s questions by phone.
I’m a person who likes to associate with people and being separated like we are is difficult for me. I miss seeing and spending time with those I care about and mean a lot to me.
I really miss my church family but thank God technology has come into its own and there is so much we are accomplishing with those who are creative enough to keep us from becoming a divided society.
My gratitude also extends to those who are risking it all to be volunteers and organizations that are stepping forward to those in need.
All of you stay well and be smart.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.