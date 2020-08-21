Way back in 1991, Metallica released the song “Enter Sandman.” The song is primarily about fear: of the dark, of nightmares, of the monster that lives under the bed, of the things that go “bump” in the night.
Everyone dreams, whether they remember them or not, and everyone has experienced bad dreams at some point in their lives. This, I am sure, is the reason there are so many songs written about not just dreaming, but nightmares specifically.
I remember my dreams. They are intensely vivid and detailed. I dream in bright Technicolor, all of my senses fully engaged. This is great when I’m dreaming something awesome. It is deeply disturbing for a nightmare.
The predominating belief is that these bad dreams are oftentimes caused by the stress and anxiety that we experience in our daily lives. A classic example of this is the dream where you go to school or work without pants (I know this cannot possibly be me alone that has this dream!).
One dream that is definitely unique to me was the one I had the night before a high school reunion. Again, vivid color and detail. My date was the late actor James Garner (hey, he was a hottie back in the day). Jim and I arrive at the reunion, held at the high school for some reason, which strangely had a huge laboratory on the nonexistent second floor and was run by a mad professor.
Long story short, we find ourselves chased by my former classmates, who had all been turned into flesh-decaying zombies and wanted to eat my brains.
Obviously I was feeling a little anxious about the reunion.
But the COVID quarantines and restrictions are adding to everyone’s existing stress levels, and more of my friends are talking about the uptick in strange and disturbing dreams they’re having. I’m getting them more frequently, too.
My most recent dream involved boyfriend Billy and my dead dog. In the dream, I discovered that Billy had been posting nude photos of himself on the internet (no, he doesn’t do this in real life, I swear), and I drove to his house in the middle of the night to confront him.
When he let me into his home, which had inexplicably been decorated completely in the color orange (’70s shag carpet, wallpaper, and even an orange-plaid sofa), in comes Lady behind me.
She’s loving and playful (and oddly muddy), but my cat, also inexplicably living at Billy’s, kept hissing at her … so Lady tried to eat my cat.
When Billy went to pull her away, she bit him in his Tender Vittles. I trapped her in a blanket and made Billy “take care of” her, which he did, disposing of zombie-dog in his garden.
No, I’m not a man-hater, and I’m not angry at Billy. This is what I’ve concluded: The posting of naked photos is about Billy exposing to me his vulnerabilities about the virus. My once-loving (and once-living) dog represents the change we’re all seeing in society.
The dog biting Billy’s bits is again about vulnerability.
And the re-interring of resurrected dog is about the death of what we once knew and the readjustment to what is to come.
My poor mother has asked me not to tell her about my dreams from now on (maybe because of the zombie theme I’ve got going).
Sadly, this will not be the last disturbing dream I have, but at least I know where it comes from. Stress. And, of course, COVID.
Stephanie Ratts
GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
