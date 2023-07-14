In-person events feature cosplay, camps, creative writing, and music at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
After hours at the library:
Family Cosplay for kids, teens, and adults from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Friday celebrates fandoms with a chance to mingle with other cosplayers and enjoy music and making crafts.
Camp NaNoWriMo Write-In at 3 p.m. Saturday gives participants an opportunity to focus on a writing project with individually tailored goals such as time, page, or editing goals.
Summer Fun Preschool Music Time presents elements of music in age-friendly formats. Families with newborns to age 18 months meet at 9 a.m. Monday, and families with children from age 19 months to 6 years meet at 10 a.m.
Camp Half-Blood: Myths and Monsters from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fans of Percy Jackson can try their hand at crafts, games, archery, and an obstacle course at this free family event.
STEAM Stations at 2 p.m. Wednesday explores interesting and fun hands-on science for ages seven to 12.
Adult supervision is required for this come-and-go event.
Camp NaNoWriMo Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Kids’ Creative Writing Class for ages 7 to 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday. The library is partnering with Texas A&M University-Central Texas to offer tips for brainstorming ideas. For information, call Lisa Youngblood at 254-953-5492.
Book Discussion Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Geraldine Brooks’ “Horse.” For a virtual invitation, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Family Story Time at the Library 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A new link to sign up for Operation E.A.T if you have not already signed up is available at
https://www.operationeat.org. Meals are currently available at the library from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for children 17 and younger.
