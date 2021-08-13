The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday heard a presentation by Jim Reed, executive director of the Central Texas Council of Governments, concerning the funding of the 9-1-1 program for Bell County.
The Texas Health and Safety Code was amended to establish ment of Regional Emergency Communications Districts (ECDs). The council approved CTCOG to create an ECD where the maximum of 50 cents charged citizens for 9-1-1 services would be forwarded in their entirety back to CTCOG.
“Besides all funds collected coming back to our region, a long-range strategic plan could be adopted outlining future capital improvements and replacements for the dispatch center based on a reliable stream of revenue,” said Reed.
The council also approved a negotiated agreement between Atmos Steering Committee and Atmos Mid-Texas on a revenue increase for the electric provider.
The City of Harker Heights along with 171 other Mid-Texas cities is a member of the Atmos Cities Steering Committee (ACSC).
ACSC’s Executive Committee and Atmos Mid-Tex negotiated a settlement where the company would receive an increase of $22.78 million from ACSC cities with an effective date of Dec. 1, 2021, saving ACSC cities approximately $3.8 million.
The impact of the settlement on average residential rates is an increase of $1.28 per month or 2.2 percent. The increase for average commercial usage will be $4.03 or 1.61 percent.
The item passed by a 5-0 vote.
The city is asking the public to share comments on the preliminary fiscal year 2022 budget. Members of the public can attend any of the public hearings or meetings throughout the budget adoption process.
Budget and Tax Calendar
Aug. 17 – Proposed budget and tax rate presented to the council
Aug. 24 – Vote on preliminary ad valorem tax
Aug. 27 - Budget retreat
Sept. 7 – Budget public hearing
Sept. 14 – Tax rate public hearing and final adoption of the budget and tax rate
In other action, Darrien Nicholas an athletics and aquatics coordinator in the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, was proclaimed as a “Bright Star of Central Texas” by Mayor Spencer Smith.
Bright Star Awards celebrate superlative service for several reasons and one of those is safety and heroism. It recognizes the recipient for demonstrating outstanding judgment or courage in an emergency, voluntarily risking his or her life or taking action to prevent injury, damage to property or loss of life.
Nicholas was recognized for his response to a volatile-armed confrontation that occurred July 10 at a Harker Heights youth volleyball tournament at the Heights Recreation Center.
His quick action and calm demeanor quickly deescalated a life-threatening act from taking place prior to police officers arriving on the scene and reduced the conflict to a point where residents could safely leave the scene.
No one was injured.
The two men involved were taken into custody on charges of the unlawful carrying of a weapon and assault.
Also Tuesday, the City Council also unanimously approved:
Changing a zoning designation on property described as Meadow Acres, 209 W. Robin Lane
Changing a zoning designation on property described as Comanche Land First Unit, 1515 Indian Trail
Changing a zoning designation on property located at 1403 Natchez Trail and 1405 Natchez Trail
Changing a zoning designation on property described as Leasure Addition, 1801 Ponca Trace
Allowing Harker Heights Ceramic Coatings, LLC to conduct a car detailing business as a home occupation, 1206 Stonewall Ridge
A request for a minor plat,with conditions,for the subdivision referred to as Krohn Valley Addition on land located at 3910 Hilltop Drive.
The approval is dependent on requirements being met by Bell County Health. There will be no permits granted or replacement of a manufactured home on this parcel until all issues have been resolved.
Authorizing the city manager to negotiate a contract with Pattillo, Brown and Hill, LLP, of Waco, to audit the City of Harker Heights for fiscal year 2020-2021 with the option to audit for four subsequent fiscal years.
