Three representatives of the Bell County Community Related Information Management Exchange System (C.R.I.M.E.S.) Fusion Center were guests at Tuesday’s meeting of the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club.
C.R.I.M.E.S. delegates were Bruce Moran, Deb Hess-Jones and Brian Anthony.
Moran has 40 years experience in sales and marketing, five years in court mediation and the last five years in a private investigative project.
Hess-Jones specializes in crime analysis, data coordination and monitoring.
Anthony is a private investigator with a master’s in criminal justice. He is a former Marine and has 20 years experience in law enforcement and has served as an IT data analyst.
C.R.I.M.E.S. is a self-funded organization and holds a memorandum of understanding with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Their mission is to collect, collate, corroborate and analyze community information to detect, deter or disrupt criminal activity and aid law enforcement in the prosecution of crime.
The principal spokesperson for the team was Moran, who said, “Sheriff Eddy Lange has authorized the creation of this Virtual Neighborhood Watch program, which supports an online reporting system to welcome citizen participation by providing information to help solve crime in the community such as human trafficking, burglaries, crimes of violence, property crimes and other suspicious activities.”
C.R.I.M.E.S. is not a substitute for using 911 or filing a police report.
Moran said, “We always hear people saying they believe that somebody else will make the report and, in the end, nobody makes the reports.
“The police can only act on viable information. The lack of information on basic information becomes lost and no connections are being made on small bits of information. C.R.I.M.E.S. does not replace 911 but is a safe way to make an anonymous report. A delay in reporting suspicious activity can cost lives.”
When a tip is sent into the C.R.I.M.E.S. Fusion Center, the information is analyzed, stored and investigated. If the information is deemed inappropriate, such as bias-related reporting, the information is not acted upon. Intelligence that should be acted upon is forwarded to the Sheriff’s Department via the C.R.I.M.E.S. liaison officer.
Moran that anyone who has information regarding human trafficking, terrorism, criminal behavior or suspicious activity should contact: Bell County C.R.I.M.E.S. at www.bellcountycrimes.org.
