With Valentine’s Day around the corner it seems everywhere I turn, I see hearts, balloons, roses, and chocolate covered strawberries. I am certainly not complaining. However, this has forced me to evaluate my own marriage.
You see, on Valentine’s Day, we are intentional. We are intentional about romancing our spouse through dinner or gifts. We light candles and have romantic evenings. But why do we reserve such special treatment for one day each year?
I understand the logistics of finding a babysitter and getting time off from work can be taxing. I also know sometimes finances can be tight. I am not suggesting we do this weekly or spend lots of money.
Jimmy Evans says, “Complacency is the killer of relationships.” In my own marriage, I get complacent. I get in a day-to-day routine and oftentimes this doesn’t include romance. But just because I am comfortable doing the same thing day in and day out doesn’t mean I am satisfied. And it certainly doesn’t mean it is healthy.
Oftentimes, we want to be romanced by our spouse first. And I get that. But is it possible our spouses have a hard time romancing us because we are all rusty in this area?
This is where we step in and initiate the conversation and the idea. Like anything, practice will help. Creativity will kick in forcing us to think outside the box. We can also turn to Pinterest for inspiration.
Friends, to have a next-level marriage, we have to do something on the next level. And this means something new. Here is what I propose: What if once a month we had a Valentine’s Day?
What I mean is plan a day and treat it with the same diligence as we do for February 14. Plan romance. Plan surprise. Perhaps you go out to eat or maybe you make dinner at home.
If you are unable to find a sitter, have your date while the children are at school or put them to bed early. Perhaps we trade evenings with another couple giving them a chance to experience this as well.There is no wrong way to do this.
To take this a step further, what if we have a secret group of our friends (same sex individuals) to bounce ideas off of? Maybe we could have a Facebook closed group and invite a few friends to join. This would become our accountability group to hold us accountable to making our marriage a priority. Who do you know that would be a good fit for your secret group? You can invite them and even share this article with them.
With all that is crazy in the world, this can be a day or evening of refuge. This can become an anticipated (by both spouses) monthly event. Invite your spouse to trade off months with you. This can be the beginning of our new normal.
Until next time, let’s get our groups started and begin planning romance in March!
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.