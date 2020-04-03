Five spouses of Fort Hood soldiers deployed to Eastern Europe with 1st Battalion, 5th U.S. Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 1st Calvary Division were supposed to be on their way to Romania last Saturday — but the COVID-19 virus got in the way.
Dr. Ed Mullen, a veteran and current member of the Harker Heights Rotary Club, inspired his fellow club members, Seton Medical Center and others to help fund the trip.
The funding for the spouses had been raised for them to make the trip, but about two weeks ago, Mullen received an email from the commander in Romania saying that the trip had been canceled.
He said, “There would be a 14-day quarantine in Romania but the spouses only had a four-day window to spend time with their husbands.”
Mullen said, “We are so disappointed for these spouses and had worked hard to get their funding.
There are currently no plans to reschedule the trip.
The U.S. Army had decided that since the soldiers were not in a combat zone, per se, that the spouses could visit.
“Young soldiers’ wives couldn’t afford the trip but we had everything taken care of,” Mullen said.
The spouses who were set to make the trip are Gabrielle Pierce, Larissa Robinson, Melanie Cooke, Kaycie Sharkey and Dayanara Parislugo.
Lt. Col. Timothy Meadors (infantry), the commander of the Forward Deployed to Operation Atlantic Resolve (AOR) South — which is Romania, Bulgaria and Georgia — made contact with Mullen thanking him and Heights Rotary for leading the charge to try to connect families with their deployed soldier.
