Creature Teacher Belinda Henry made a return appearance to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday, where several hundred children and their parents were treated to her unique live animal show.
Henry is a perennial favorite, always drawing a crowd. Last year the library had to create two separate showings, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, to accommodate the numbers; this year an additional morning show had to be added for the same reason, with just one morning show bringing in about 150 people.
Families came from all over to catch the show. Kristen Thompson brought her two sons from Copperas Cove, the boys full of energy in anticipation of the event. She said this would be their first time to see Henry. “That’s why we drove all the way over here,” she said.
Henry travels all over the state to schools and libraries with her animals, teaching children about them in a unique kind of show-and-tell. Telling her audience that libraries have “tales,” her animals have “tails,” she introduced each animal and gave interesting facts about them, walking them around the room so everyone could get a good, up-close look at each one.
First up was the chinchilla, native to the Andes in South America and drawing “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd. Because of its fur, she said, it can’t get wet or it would freeze, so it “bathes” in volcanic ash. It uses its tail like a broom to sweep away its footprints to keep predators from finding it.
Next up was the uromastyx, or spine-tailed lizard. From Egypt, Henry said its tail is used for “whacking” at an attacker. Henry elicited a lot of excitement when she told her audience that her “favorite part” about the reptile is, “Some scientists think this might be the last remaining dinosaur.”
Pascal the veiled chameleon, from Madagascar, has a prehensile tail that Henry said it uses to wrap around branches (or her fingers). It changes colors depending on mood (it was an in-between shade that morning, indicating some discomfort with the crowd), and also has eyes that move in different directions (at the same time — children had some fun trying to get their own eyes to do this).
The baby kinkajou, a mammal that lives in trees in the South American rain forest, is related to the raccoon. Children learned that it, too, has a prehensile tail, and that it’s only one of two carnivores that have one.
Henry introduced her next animal, Belle the red coatimundi, by letting her audience know, “She is crazy! She has a lot of energy.” Belle was a little uncooperative as she was feeling very active, but ate some berries while Henry explained that her tail is used to find and recognize others like her. Also native to South America, and typically in the rain forest, Henry said it resembles an anteater but, like the kinkajou, is actually related to the raccoon.
Henry told everyone that her next animal’s tail, “is for going to war,” and brought out her baby ring-tailed lemur, Clemson, who was clinging to its stuffed raccoon. “He loves his stuffed raccoon,” she said. She explained that the ring-tailed lemur, native to Madagascar, uses its tail when fighting by rubbing its tail all over its scent glands and having what she called a “stink war.” This fact both amused and delighted the children in the audience, who were already fascinated with its adorable countenance.
Finally, Parker the kangaroo made his appearance. Henry explained that he uses his tail to support his entire body weight, allowing it to use both his hind legs when fighting. Parker was still young, but would grow to be six to seven feet in adulthood.
Parker was definitely the star of the show, and, when Henry discovered that one young girl was celebrating her fifth birthday, she granted young Lizzy Gibson the privilege of holding onto his leash and feeding him his bottle while she concluded her show. Everyone got a chance to pet him, though, and the line to do so wrapped all the way around the entire room.
“So soft!” exclaimed 6-year-old Abby Brown. “It felt like a pillow!”
Based out of Waxahachie, this was the sixth year Henry has been bringing her live animal show to the Heights library. “I always enjoy this library,” she said. “We get good audience participation. … It’s always a highlight.”
