Bobby Whitson, 46, lives in Salado, works in Belton
What brought you to the area?
I was born here. Just one of His (God’s) many blessings in my life.
What do you do for a living?
I’ve had a career in lending for the past 23 years. I am currently the president/CEO of a small credit union in Killeen, but my priority since January 2019 is my job as Bell County Commissioner for Precinct 2. I’m also a licensed auctioneer since 2001, but it’s more of a hobby now. Most of my auctioneering is for charity fundraising.
What made you choose this career?
A mentor and elder of my church offered me a job in a bank when I graduated college. I wasn’t sure it suited me at first, but it gave me the opportunity to come home and support my family. I began auctioneering as a hobby since I have grown up around livestock auctions. It became a very good part time job, but I just don’t have the time to do many auctions since beginning my service as a commissioner. I don’t like to sit still! I’m up before dawn every morning reading Scripture and that motivates me to go!
Are you married? Do you have kids?
I am happily married to Deanna Whitson for 24 years. We were high school sweethearts and best friends.
I have a daughter, Madison, 21, and a son, Bo, 20. Both are students at Texas A&M.
Do you do any community work?
Every chance I get. Community is too important to not be involved. We are all stronger together than on our own.
Are you a part of any community organizations?
Westside Church of Christ in Killeen, Rotary Club of Harker Heights, Harker Heights Kiwanis, AUSA, Killeen Food Care Center, KISD Education Foundation, Salado Education Foundation, Salado Youth Fair Boosters, Killeen Youth Fair Boosters, Central Texas Homebuilders Assoc., Killeen/Ft. Hood Ducks Unlimited, Killeen/Ft. Hood Texas A&M Club, Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Heights Chamber of Commerce, Salado Chamber of Commerce, Salado Volunteer Fire Department.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
What’s not to like!? The people are the best aspect of our community. We are blessed with a diverse, talented, and knowledgeable group of neighbors that are all capable of contributing to this community and many have participated in building Heights into one of the nicest communities in this state. The servant spirit is strong here and I hope it continues.
What, if anything, do you dislike about Harker Heights?
It’s all city, now. I grew up in the country just outside of the city limits. I miss the country feel of the area, but I understand the growth of the city. There are lots of reasons people come to Heights. I live between Heights and Salado in the country on (FM)2484, now, but Heights will always be my hometown.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Papa’s Cafe. Lots of locals there with good conversation to go along with the homestyle cooking.
What is your favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights and why?
Heights Lumber. I like to build things, and buying a new tool is always a fun time!
If you could bring anything new to the Harker Heights area, what would it be and why?
I’d like to see more diverse commercial business to support the community with a tax base and quality jobs.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Right here.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Grow up faster! I always thought it was better to stay young, but I have come to know the value of experience and maturity.
I spend as much time as possible with my elders to learn from the invaluable knowledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.