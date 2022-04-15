The Central Texas College Career Center will host its annual Career Fair and Internship Expo on April 20 in the Anderson Campus Center (Bldg. 224).
The free event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than 40 companies and potential employers will be on hand accepting resumes and providing information about jobs and internship possibilities.
Job seekers can meet representatives from a variety of employment areas to discuss part-time, full-time and internship positions.
These include law enforcement, health care, business, real estate, education, hospitality, community service and social services.
“The career fair is a great occasion for students and the community to get information about career opportunities in various industries,” said Keisha Holman, director- CTC Career Services.
“It is also an excellent networking opportunity to develop valuable contacts and broaden a job seeker’s job/internship search network.
The career fair could also prove very beneficial for transitioning military members, those seeking a career change or a first job.”
Holman also added, attendees should come prepared with multiple copies of their updated résumé, be prepared to discuss work skills and dress professionally as employers could conduct interviews during the event.
For more information about the CTC Career Fair, please call the CTC Career Center at 254-526-1106.
