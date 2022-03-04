On the day you read this column, it will be seven calendar days until Callie, the daughter I share with my wife, Dianne, will marry Chris Shaia of Colleyville.
On March 11, they will exchange vows at the Chapel at Ana Villa in The Colony. Texas. To say we are elated is a mere understatement!
This is our only daughter, and I cannot tell you how excited I am that God has allowed me to be among the first to see her in that wedding dress, walk her down the aisle in the company of 250 invited friends and family plus answer correctly the “Who gives this woman …?” question.
I’ve been a little anxious about our dancing at the reception to “Moon River” sung by our son, Jonathan. Callie is naturally a good dancer, but two feet and legs grow to six when I get on a dance floor. She gave me a couple of quick 5-minute lessons, so I’m sure everything will be fine. Wish me luck!
Their love story has absolutely been a sheer joy for us to watch from afar as her parents. It has been quite a journey.
Callie and Chris met for the first time in 2014 at a Meet the Teacher Night at Cross Timbers Middle School in the Grapevine/Colleyville ISD, where she was working as the director of the choir programs. Chris’ two daughters, Natalie and Lauren, happened to be in those choirs. Chris raised the girls after his wife, Alicia, died from cancer in 2014.
Chris had been told by some of his friends that Callie was an excellent vocalist and that he should ask her to sing at Alicia’s funeral, which he did. She accepted and sang “Unforgettable,” and “You Raise Me Up.”
Chris began to be more of a fixture around the school and even served as master of ceremonies at several of Callie’s choir performances. Natalie and Lauren loved being in Callie’s choirs.
Dianne and I met Chris and the girls for the first time at one of those concerts and were immediately impressed! Chris and I hit it off because he, too, was at one time a radio disc jockey, and we talked shop that first time. Of course, Dianne was impressed for different and more important reasons.
We loved Chris from the beginning. He’s never met a stranger, is known and loved by many, respected in the business world, he’s humorous, and to be in his company is a blessing. We are so proud he will be a part of our family!
As time passed, Chris and Callie’s friendship resulted in a first date on Aug. 17, 2009, which interestingly enough is also the wedding day for Dianne and me about 46 years ago.
We especially began to watch Callie during their courtship as she matured and became the woman that we had dreamed about. We would hear Callie say, “Chris is the type of man I’ve always wanted in a husband.” Chris was the choice and as Dianne repeated so many times, “I told you.”
Callie and Chris got engaged in Las Vegas on Sept. 26 of 2020. It’s been a thrill to see their love for each other grow over time. They are just right for each other.
We got a sneak peek of the program for the wedding ceremony and it has some neat information in it like the states that guests are traveling from for the wedding, and they include: Texas, of course, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington State, California, Colorado, Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois and Massachusetts.
Two of the best people we know are beginning a new journey on March 11 and it’s going to be a wonderful day!
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
