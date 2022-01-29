Gabriela Blakely, 18, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
Where do you work?
I work at We Play & More Daycare.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Louisiana.
Tell me about your family.
I have a mom and brother who live in Louisiana.
What brought you to the area?
My husband got stationed here at Fort Hood.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community and getting to interact with the people that live in it.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I have no dislikes.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target and H-E-B.
What’s the last book you read?
The last book I read was “The 5 Love Languages.”
What’s the last movie you saw?
The last movie I saw was “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
What community work do you do?
Besides giving to Goodwill, right now I am currently not serving my community more than my job at the daycare.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Everyone is different so just love yourself for who you are.
Where so you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I hope to have two kids of my own and to possibly start my own business.
