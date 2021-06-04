Aniyah Chandler-Sunday, 17, lives in Killeen, works at We Play Too in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
I moved when I was younger with my mom.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Winston-Salem, NC.
Do you have any siblings?
I’m the oldest of four kids. I have one younger brother and two younger sisters, Isaiah, 14, Adrianah, 10, and Harmoney, 2. I live with my mom and stepdad.
What are your parents’ names?
My mom is Angela Sunday-Cobb. My dad, Larry Chandler, passed away before I was born.
What activities are you involved in at school?
I’m in AVID and next year I’m going to be in JROTC.
What college do you plan on attending?
I plan on attending Winston-Salem State University or Wichita State University.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Five and Below or Walmart.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Panda Express.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that Harker Heights is always building new places to eat.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t like that Harker Heights doesn’t have places for teens.
What community work do you do?
The community work that I do is helping out in my school.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book I read was “After I Fell.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie I saw was “The Conjuring 2.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self that not everyone is your friend and you can’t rely on everyone.
