In the recent times of our lives, when all of our emotional energy has focused on a pandemic and then the lasting effects of Winter Storm Uri, it’s been a part of our personal history that we would like to forget, but there’s a certain amount of power in remembering the high and low points of our existence.
The mountaintop experiences will never escape our memory; neither will the worst day of our lives.
It’s all a matter of being able to take a global look at all we’ve seen and experienced that provides balance to the time that we’ve been given here on Planet Earth.
One thing that seemed to take a back seat with many people through the tragedy that we’ve seen and experienced is hope.
As life’s situations have shown improvement, we see there is hope on the horizon. Don’t get me wrong. There are still many who are suffering and the future may look bleak. The losses and challenges have been heavier than we can possibly imagine. Some of them we know of personally.
I attended a graduation ceremony last weekend of the Class of 2020-2021 at Grapevine High School in the Metroplex. There was an atmosphere among the 551 graduates as well as their parents and other family members that seemed to radiate that sense of hope and celebration that so many have missed.
In our own local newspapers and television newscasts, there’s been a refreshing amount of interest and editorial decisions that have been placed on high school graduations. It’s a new day for these students and the future looks brighter than ever before.
With a certain amount of bias, I’d like to express my personal thanks to Todd Martin, a guest education writer with the Herald, for his coverage of all the Killeen ISD graduations and the words of Dave Miller, deputy managing editor/opinion at the Herald, describing the sights of celebrating graduates and how it’s returned our thoughts to what is good about living in this area.
While I’m in a thankful mood, let me say how much I appreciate the staff and Council of the City of Harker Heights. I could not ask for a more rewarding and educational assignment than to cover City Council meetings and news from City Hall on a regular basis.
Not all entities are helpful to journalists, but these professionals are the best! Without their transparency and patience with me, covering city government would be quite a challenge.
Be looking for a new feature in June in the Heights Herald focusing on the many commissions and committees that are made up of volunteers from our community.
My plan is that once a month, I will write a story about the purpose of each committee and mention the names of the residents who serve this community in a myriad of ways and make major decisions and through research assist the City Council in making its decisions.
As the writer of a column once a month, I have a wide berth of topics about which to write.
If you have any suggestions, just send an email to dmiller@kdhnews.com and he’ll pass it along.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
