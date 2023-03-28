About 40 area pet owners turned out for Saturday’s “Barks and Rec” event at the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center. That number would probably be doubled counting the number of man’s best friends in attendance.

The two-hour event began at 6 p.m. during a little cold snap on the parking lot of the Pet Adoption Center on Indian Trail and featured a fire dog bounce house, snow cones, dog and family caricatures by Stephen Romero and his daughter, Serena, Creations by Debbie, Handcrafts Made by Wood, and free microchipping by the staff of the Pet Adoption Center.

