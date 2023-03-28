About 40 area pet owners turned out for Saturday’s “Barks and Rec” event at the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center. That number would probably be doubled counting the number of man’s best friends in attendance.
The two-hour event began at 6 p.m. during a little cold snap on the parking lot of the Pet Adoption Center on Indian Trail and featured a fire dog bounce house, snow cones, dog and family caricatures by Stephen Romero and his daughter, Serena, Creations by Debbie, Handcrafts Made by Wood, and free microchipping by the staff of the Pet Adoption Center.
A movie, “Lady and the Tramp,” was scheduled to be shown on the lawn of the Harker Heights Library following “Barks and Rec” but was postponed due to the cold weather, according to Activities Coordinator Sarah Gibbs.
Rose Ramon, adoption coordinator at the pet center, told the Herald that the event was once called “Paws in the Park.”
“We changed the name to “Barks and Rec” to divide the sponsorship to include the Parks and Rec Center and the Library Activities Center,” she said.
“We wanted a fresh approach to this gathering of pet owners and their pets,” Pet Adoption Center Director Shiloh Wester said. “The activities center staff did a great job of getting the bounce house and vendors plus gave us their insight into the planning and changing the location from Carl Levin Park to our home here on Indian Trail.
Ramon said, “We’re not just dog catchers. We want the public to know that we sincerely care about the pets in the community and are thrilled to meet pet owners halfway by providing microchipping and vaccinations.”
Both Wester and Ramon commented that it was nice having the event at the center. They said that some people who wouldn’t normally come to the center because they already have pets were given a chance to come out and check out the facility, take a new pet home and meet the vendors. “It was a cool way to gather,” Ramon said.
“Best Dressed Dog” and “Dog and Owner Look-Alike” contests were held.
First, second and third places were awarded in each category.
One of the most unique vendors was Stephen Romero and his daughter, Serena, from Hutto. They drew caricatures of families with their dogs during the gathering.
Romero, who owns “Crazy Fast Caricatures,” told the Herald he’s been in the business for about 30 years and draws mostly people at parties, shopping malls and festivals. He and his daughter run the business together and are in high demand.
“We’ve been to events in Killeen and Copperas Cove. Most of my experience has been drawing people. Serena is very talented at drawing dogs. The response has been great here in Harker Heights!” he said.
Fabian Medina, Jackie Silva and Aracely Silva along with their dogs, Riley and Banito, had their drawings made.
Michael and Stefania Gusek and their dog, Pippin, from Harker Heights had come out to the event to give their dog some socialization time and had caricatures drawn of their family.
Other vendors were Christopher Wood, who showcased his handcrafted wooden dog kennels and Debi Parsos, who makes custom dog clothes and other related items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.