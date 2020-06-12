When a person is bitten by a poisonous snake, they are given an antivenom to counteract the poison. Without it, they will become very sick and even lose their life.
Similarly, in marriage there is one emotion that can cause destruction if left untreated.
The emotion is fear. Fear can cause jealousy, anger, manipulation and a host of other toxic behaviors. To keep fear from destroying our marriages, we must fight back with an antivenom. To help us remember what to use, my husband and I developed an acronym using F.E.A.R..
The “F” is forgiveness. We must forgive our spouse for wrongdoings. Forgiveness is not saying the behavior or words were okay. Forgiveness is saying, “Your behavior will not govern my life.” Unforgiveness is like drinking poison and hoping the other person gets sick.
Many times we have to choose to forgive someone because emotionally we do not feel like it nor do we want to. Depending on the offense, we may have to forgive daily. Forgiveness in marriage adds healing to both spouses.
The “E” antidote is Empathy. Empathy is when we seek to understand the other person’s perspective. Empathy does not imply we agree with the other person. It just means we see where our spouse is coming from. They may have different worldviews based on their upbringing and experiences in life.
To empathize with your spouse you can simply say, “I can see where you are coming from and why you feel that way”. Remove yourself and your own thoughts from the situation and see it from your spouse’s perspective. Empathy in marriage adds validation as we feel understood.
The “A” stands for Acceptance. This is accepting your spouse as a person, not necessarily their actions. Acceptance focuses on accepting their thoughts, feelings and opinions. Acceptance means we acknowledge our differences as people and we love in spite of those differences. Accepting each other adds value to our marriage.
Finally, the “R” is respect. When we are able to show respect to our spouse, they feel appreciated. We can respect our spouse based on their good or valuable qualities. Respect means not talking in a derogatory way and not speaking ill of them in front of others.
Respect in marriage adds self-worth. We can show respect by asking their opinion and speaking to them in an honorable way. When we respect our spouse in front of others, others will also show our spouse respect.
If we will keep the antidote for fear in the forefront of our mind using the F.E.A.R. acronym, we will be able to process and work together through the challenging times that arise in our marriages. Not only will this benefit us a couple; it also builds the generations behind us by giving them a good marriage blueprint to follow.
Until next time, remember to forgive, empathize, accept, and respect one another.
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
