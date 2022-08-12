It was smooth sailing for most of the 100 or so mini-boats in the Sailing Regatta at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday. Captains (and first mates) first worked together at several craft stations to build some unique vessels in preparation for a test run on water.

Children’s Program Director Erica Rossmiller welcomed dozens of kids and gave them specific instructions, “use your imagination.”

