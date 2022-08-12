It was smooth sailing for most of the 100 or so mini-boats in the Sailing Regatta at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday. Captains (and first mates) first worked together at several craft stations to build some unique vessels in preparation for a test run on water.
Children’s Program Director Erica Rossmiller welcomed dozens of kids and gave them specific instructions, “use your imagination.”
“There are stations set up with craft items, glue, scissors, tape and lots of colorful papers, foam, accessories and more,” Rossmiller said, as each visitor entered the room. “There were pictures of all sorts of boats, everywhere.”
Rossmiller admitted later that there were no basic instructions provided for this activity so it could help participants problem solve and think on their own.
Kids and parents set to work and in no time, some of the most colorful and interesting vessels were beginning to take shape. As they were tested on the “high sea,” sailors blew through a straw to create “wind” by which their ships could sail. Some did ... and some did not.
After a short time at a station with green foam sheets, egg cartons and a paper towel roll, 6-year-old Sebastian Fernandez was ready to launch his vessel. He took a straw from the table near the water tub, set his boat afloat and blew air into the sails, streaking to a 10-second finish at the other end. He may not have been the fastest sailor, but he was first on the water.
Part of the theme for the Sailboat Regatta were the decorations and the informational displays placed around the room.
There was a table which showed how to tie nautical knots and rope for anyone to try their hand. There was a picture display of the parts of a boat, where the paddles or oars go when they are not in use, what each part of a sail does and even drawings which showed how a boat floats and the science behind sailing.
Anna Ramirez brought her daughter Emma, 2, and her mom Kenia Guerrero to the regatta. Emma’s boat sported a bright purple sail from a popsicle stick. The popsicle stick was glued to an empty toilet paper roll mast which sat on a boat hull made from an egg carton. The boat was decorated with bright yellow and pink foam pieces. The trio giggled as Emma’s launch was recorded on the time board.
Most participants were able to take home a craft project which had been designed completely from their own imagination and water-tested so that it could be used in future water sports.
The library, located at 400 Indian Trail Drive in Harker Heights, has been the site for a busy summer of activity and learning programs for kids of all ages. With school about to start, Rossmiller said they are planning the library’s fall programs and will soon have a calendar of new activities ready for patrons.
Until then, kids of all ages can come to “Maker Space,” an activity program for anyone to come between 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays to make something.
“Materials change all the time. Who knows what you’ll find!” according to the library’s Facebook page. This is a year-round program.
