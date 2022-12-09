Despite cool evening temperatures that dropped at sunset, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith awaited a countdown cueing him to throw a switch that instantaneously set more than 5,100 lights aglow at the annual “Lighting of the Christmas Tree” held Dec. 1st at Harker Heights City Hall.

Before lighting the tree, Smith said, “It’s wonderful to have such a great attendance. In years past, we were here in short sleeves, but not so tonight. My desire is that all of you, through your own faith, seek out the hope this season brings and join others around the globe as they celebrate the birth of the Christ.”

