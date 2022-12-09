Despite cool evening temperatures that dropped at sunset, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith awaited a countdown cueing him to throw a switch that instantaneously set more than 5,100 lights aglow at the annual “Lighting of the Christmas Tree” held Dec. 1st at Harker Heights City Hall.
Before lighting the tree, Smith said, “It’s wonderful to have such a great attendance. In years past, we were here in short sleeves, but not so tonight. My desire is that all of you, through your own faith, seek out the hope this season brings and join others around the globe as they celebrate the birth of the Christ.”
The more than 100 people who gathered for the event joined in the 10 to 0 count down, then followed it with a boisterous cheer welcoming the Christmas season to the City of Harker Heights.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee served as master of ceremonies and thanked Mayor Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann plus council members Michael Blomquist, Sam Halabi, Lynda Nash and Tony Canterino for attending and supporting the Christmas tree lighting.
Achee also expressed his appreciation for City Manager David Mitchell and Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark for their leadership of the city staff and the work provided by so many of the staff in preparing for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
The tree will continually light up the City Hall landscape through New Year’s Day, according to Achee.
Mitchell told the Herald, “This is much more than the lighting of a Christmas tree. This is quintessential small town Texas, if you will. It brings us all together and helps us reflect on what the season is all about and gives us time to reset our minds and hearts.”
Throughout the evening, music of the Christmas season filled the air, performed by 28 singers from Harker Heights High School representing acapella ensembles, “Pitch Black” and “Iron Maiden,” directed by Spencer Wiley, head choir director at HHHS, and Amber Moon, associate director.
Joseph Hoover, along with his wife, Christina, and 2-year old son, Levi, said this was their first time to attend the Christmas tree lighting.
When Hoover was told that the switch thrown by Mayor Smith instantly lighted 5,100 lights at once, he said, “Just on this tree? That’s incredible! I never thought there would be that many on the tree!”
While residents mingled about, greeting their neighbors, taking advantage of photo ops at the tree, sipping Christmas refreshments and participating in children’s activities, Achee reminded participants about upcoming Christmas events in Harker Heights.
The 18th Annual Frost Fest is scheduled for Dec. 9, 5:30-9:30 p.m., at the Community Park.
On Dec. 10, the new “Howdy Holiday” will debut, also at Community Park.
Achee said, “I was told to ask, ‘Are you cowboy enough to call yourself a true Texan?’” There will be a chili cook-off, cowboy-style games and children’s activities.
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will also sponsor a one-mile beer run on Saturday morning.
