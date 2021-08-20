Dozens of area residents and their families came to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library last Friday evening for Cosplay Night, an event that let people don costumes and partake in some free family fun.
Library director Lisa Youngblood, who came as Mr. Rogers, said, “It was a little like a back-to-school event. It was something my teen volunteers wanted to do, and they did most of the work.”
Killeen resident Amber Collins said, “I didn’t get to go to the ComicCon this year, so this was an alternative, which was nice.” She, dressed as Wilma Flintstone, and her husband, Chris, brought their two children, 13-year-old Mikey and 9-year-old Brianna, who were dressed as the red character from “Among Us” and Wednesday Addams, respectively.
This was the first event the Collins family has attended at the library since last year, and Collins said she was happy that they were able to come and enjoy the in-person activities. “We try to come to events here whenever we can,” she said.
The event itself held much for attendees to enjoy. There was a live deejay, dancing, costumed characters, a backdrop for photo opportunities, arts and crafts, and an area with board games that attracted many of the teens. Light snacks were also provided.
Nate and Sarah Chittenden of Harker Heights brought their three children. They were sitting at one of the crafting tables with their youngest, 5-year-old Finn, who was decorating notebooks and rulers. “It was fun,” Sarah said of the event. “It was a nice event.”
“We were very excited that people wanted to hang out. They loved the crafts,” Youngblood said. Indeed, the crafting tables stayed full all night long.
Harker Heights resident Barbara Newman brought her two grandchildren.
Gianna, 8, was a princess that night; 12-year-old Colin, who was there as a volunteer, came as Deadpool.
They stayed for the entire event, and while Colin was helping with the board games, Gianna played the giant Connect Four with other children, danced, and did the crafts.
“Lisa (Youngblood) is the best,” Newman said. “All these free events, you can’t beat it.”
Youngblood said she was pleased with the event. “It went very well,” she said. “We wanted it to be freeform, and that’s what we did. We’re very excited.”
