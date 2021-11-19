I was speaking with friend a few days ago, and as the conversation progressed to Thanksgiving menus, she mentioned that she hates turkey. She makes it every year for her family, who love it, but she can’t stand the stuff.
Then I read an article on how one can adopt a turkey instead of eating one. It’s a real thing, people. For a donation of 35 bucks, you can adopt a turkey (or $150 for an entire flock of them) at one of three turkey sanctuaries, the proceeds being put toward turkey-care.
These two things combined got me thinking: Did the first Thanksgiving even have turkey on the table? And what alternatives are there to our modern-day centerpiece?
The answer was a little more complicated than a simple yes-no on the turkey debate. There might have been turkey, though wild turkey and not domesticated. And it seems that our forefathers managed to eat a little better than I ever have, as lobster seems to have been prominently featured on the Pilgrims’ menu.
There are really only two accounts that discuss that first feast that occurred back in 1621, and those mention only “wild fowl” and “water fowl.” While “wild fowl” could be wild turkey, which was abundant in Massachusetts at the time, so too were ducks, geese, swans, and even passenger pigeons, all of which were boiled (and/or roasted on a spit) and were very probably eaten by settlers and Indians alike at the original, three-day (yes, three days of overindulging) event.
This was in addition to the venison provided by the five deer that the natives brought to the party. Add to that the seafood that was also abundant (and right on their doorsteps), such as lobster, mussels, clams and eel, and it’s apparent they all ate well. (And while the thought of eating eel may sound repulsive, it was not only plentiful, but also high in fat content and protein; it has also long been considered a delicacy in many cultures).
As for the “traditional” sides that we modern folk tend to include in our holiday fare, potatoes in any form were not present originally. Nor were sweet potatoes, either with or without marshmallows. There were, however, lots of nuts and berries, easily foraged in the area.
Local crops were used, too, both those native to the land and those that early settlers brought with them from England. These would have included onions, beans, carrots, and turnips. Spinach would have made an appearance, too, as would have squash.
The Indians also brought with them what the Pilgrims referred to as “flint corn,” which was a multicolored variety of maize but was “hard as flint.” This was boiled down and made into a porridge, as well as a type of cornbread. (No yeast rolls or bread; historians say that Pilgrims cooked over open flame sans ovens, so the cornbread made from the flint corn was more feasible. This meant no bread stuffing, either. Their birds would have been stuffed with vegetables and nuts.)
Many of us believe that the gravy makes the meal. The pilgrims may not have had gravy, but their food was anything but bland. Sources say that they made good use of herbs and spices and probably utilized these to make tasty sauces. Just not cranberry sauce.
Cranberries are believed to have been used for flavor in dishes, but it would be some time before cranberry sauce itself would make an appearance.
As for pumpkin pie, that didn’t happen. In addition to the lack of ovens, there wouldn’t have been sugar. Nor was there butter or even flour, so no pastry. But there were pumpkins.
These would have been diced, boiled down with raisins or currants, and then either stewed with vinegar or sweetened with molasses.
But back to the turkey. In light of all I have learned, I am now reconsidering my own turkey dinner. Since I really only make the turkey for the nummy sandwiches I make from its leftovers, I wouldn’t really miss it if I substituted something else a little more historically accurate. Like, say, lobster. And — bonus — I would also save a turkey.
It’s just a little “food” for thought.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
