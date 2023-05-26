Educational Outfitters, a classroom materials shop in Heights, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 19 at the store’s location, 400 East Central Texas Expressway, to celebrate one year under new ownership.
The ribbon-cutting event provided food for attendees, words of wisdom from the new mayor of Harker Heights, Michael Blomquist, and more.
The original owners of the business, Cindy Schoel and Randy Schoel, owned the building for 26 years and wanting to keep the business running in the family. In December of 2021 the couple announced their retirement, which would close down the business for good unless they could find a buyer.
Sisters Jaime Williams and Melissa Walcik saw the news about the business closing down and decided they could manage the store instead.
The store reopened under new management in May of 2022.
The sisters both have been in the education industry for years so they knew how to provide the correct materials for the teachers and also speak with children who are planning to learn more while entering the store.
Williams has taught pre-k for over 24 years in Killeen ISD and sister Walcik has taught both elementary and middle school levels for over 28 years.
“We have everything that a teacher needs to have their classroom decorated or resources to use within it” Williams told the Herald. “We also have things for parents to help their children at home or for homeschooling.”
Educational Outfitters provides homeschooling lessons for children ages 5 to 12. The classes are either Wednesday or Thursday from the 10 to 10:45 a.m. for students ages 5-7 or 11 to 11:45 a.m. for students 8-12.
With these lessons every month to week, the topics will vary depending on the curriculum they have set up for the kids.
The store owners wanted to thank everyone who has supported them for the last year in becoming the new owners. They have gotten much support from the teacher community and they continue to grow and learn as the months go by.
“This has been a dream of ours my sister and I have wanted to open a educational store for a while, our parents went in on it with us so it is truly a family owned business and we are all former teachers.” Williams told the attendees last Friday.
Educational Outfitters is open Monday through Saturday with weekday hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on what the store offers and supplies, go to the website edoutfitters.com, and to speak with someone from the store, call 254-698-1614 or email info@edoutfitters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.