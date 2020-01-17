Twila Madkins lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights
Where are you from originally?
I was born and raised in Greenville, Texas.
What brought you to the area?
I got married and moved to the Killeen area in 1986.
Do you have any siblings?
I come from a family of 10 children; I am the middle child. My parents had seven girls and three boys.
Tell me about your family.
I have two girls who were raised in this area and went to the Killeen Independent School District. The girls both graduated from Ellison High School. I am a grandmother to one grandson who is very special to me; he goes to middle school in the Killeen Independent School District. Whenever I travel, my grandson becomes my co-pilot and we go to several areas within the state of Texas and also outside the state of Texas.
What college did you attend?
I went to college at East Texas State University and later went into the military in 1980. I then went to Georgia Military College. I also attended Central Texas College and the University of Central Texas, which is now Texas A&M-Central Texas, where I earned my bachelor’s degree. I completed the teachers program in Stephenville.
How long have you worked in the Killeen Independent School District?
I have worked in this school district for 21 years. Once I retire, I will return to school and study law in Houston.
What is your job title?
I am a secondary business certified teacher.
What community work do you do?
I support cancer survivors, I mentor elementary students, and I conduct personal and family Bible studies with adults and children.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I appreciate our local business community involvement in education with Eastern Hills Middle School during College and Career Readiness walking tours on Indian Trail last semester. These businesses gave my students a chance to learn outside of the classroom and I am very thankful for that. I hope we get to do this again this semester.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
I like a lot of restaurants. I eat out a lot ’cause I don’t like to cook.
What would you like to see in Harker Heights?
I would like to see places were the young children can participate. When the young ones have nothing to do, they get into trouble. I would also like to see a nice place for the 30 and above folks to hang out and have a nice time. This place would be a nice sit-down place were adults can actually get real dressed up and perhaps listen to a live band.
What is your favorite television show?
My favorite television show is “Forensic Files” and other documentaries like this. I like to always learn about new things such as medical science law, technology and futuristic projections about the economy and our community.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the Bible. I am also studying different languages and sign language, so I have been reading those books also. I haven’t read any real author books lately.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was Tyler Perry’s movie “Acrimony.” I like fun movies, documentaries about people’s lives. I also like movies about social history; I like to hear and learn more about our struggle.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Retired from Killeen Independent School District. I also see myself back in school and working on my law degree.
