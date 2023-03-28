Stephanie Moses, 41, lives in Killeen, teaches school, owns Little Ladies Day Spa.
Stephanie Moses, 41, lives in Killeen, teaches school, owns Little Ladies Day Spa.
What you brought you to Killeen?
My dad was military and when he got out we stayed here.
Married? Kids?
Married to Eldridge Moses. Six kids: Kylin, 15; Naomi, 14; Thairone, 14; Austin, 11; Marlie and Mariah, the twins, age 3.
Where are you from originally?
Originally from Killeen, a military brat born on Fort Hood.
Where do you teach?
Peebles Elementary, 2nd grade.
How long have you been running your spa?
About a year and a half.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the diversity. You can go into any restaurant or shop and see a little bit of everything. Different cultures, etc. People are really genuine, willing to support and be there for each other.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
Harker Heights is a little bit more pricey than Killeen.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Papa’s Cafe.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ross.
What community work do you do?
We have Garden of Hope girls at the day spa. We offer services to the girls at the foster care center once a month. We own the Central Texas Bears youth football team; we do a lot of community events through the football team.
We feed the elderly, food drives etc. We have a Community Mentorship Summit April 16 at the Harker Heights E Center. They will talk to the youth and feed them with food and useful information. Speakers will be there to come out and speak to them.
What’s the last movie that you saw?
The Chris Rock Stand Up on Netflix.
What is the last book that you read?
“The Four Agreements,” by Miguel Ruiz.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Retired from teaching. Running the day spa full time and traveling. I see myself helping other business owners, also.
