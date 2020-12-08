Cathy Tollett, 45, lives in Killeen and works at Harker Heights High School.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was military. We moved here when I was in middle school and I have been here ever since.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Akron, Ohio.
Tell me about your family.
I have been married to my husband, Paul, for 21 years. We have two wonderful children, Brandon, 21, and our youngest child is Kathleen, 18. Both of our children graduated from Harker Heights High School.
What subject do you teach?
I teach geometry on level and Pre AP. This is my second year teaching geometry and my 14th year in the district being a math teacher. I have been in this school district for 14 years.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the way the neighborhoods are set up; they are real friendly with each other. Everyone knows each other. I like that friendly family like feeling.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
We don’t have a lot of hangout spots for the kids. When I was growing up here, we had Putt Putt and some other activities for the youth. There is nothing like that anymore.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Bed Bath and Beyond.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Razzoo’s is my favorite restaurant in Harker Heights. This is my and my husband’s favorite place for date night.
What community work do you do?
I donate to the HOPE shelter. I tutor kids outside of the school day, my friends’ kids and neighbors’ kids. I Volunteer at Studio 203 Dance Studio.
What is the last book that you read?
“Out of My Mind” by Sharon Draper.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a CIS (Campus Instructional Specialist) in Killeen Independent School District.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to finish college earlier. I did not finish until I was in my 30s.
