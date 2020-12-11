A holiday fundraiser that began in October among the agents and staff of ERA Colonial Real Estate in Harker Heights has netted $3,350 in cash and toys worth $500 for the Santa Pal program this year.
Tom Dewine, owner of ERA Colonial Real Estate and a group of his agents, met Tuesday at Central Fire Station to award the donation to Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims.
It was the largest amount of money raised in the 20 years that ERA has supported Santa Pals in conjunction with the Harker Heights Lions Club.
Dewine said, “Santa Pals is important because it benefits the needy in our community and impacts kids.
“It’s especially meaningful to help families during this time of year when giving is such a big deal.”
Dewine told the Herald that his parents started this fundraiser when they owned the company and he’s continued the tradition.
ERA Colonial Real Estate Agent Eva Keagle said, “This is the Giving Week for the ERA franchise, so we’re adding this donation to our legacy of showing support for the community.
Our agents and staff have been so generous and the response was phenomenal.”
Assistant HHFD Fire Chief Cindy Hicks told the Herald that groups like Colonial Real Estate make it possible for us to provide toys to more than 100 children through the Santa Pal program at Christmas.
Hicks said, “Without them we wouldn’t be able to run this program.
“We appreciate them so much for their generous hearts.”
Sorting the toys will begin on Dec. 18. Any additional shopping needed to fill the boxes will be done on Dec. 20.
The toys and food will be distributed at Central Fire Station on Dec. 21 starting at 9 a.m.
