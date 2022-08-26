Evangelist Terry Hall, 58, lives in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
I am a certified evangelist and I am a CNA. I do private care currently. I do physical and spiritual care.
Married? Kids?
I am divorced. I have two grown children. Randy Hall, 37, is a local rapper who goes by the name of Mr. Red and he is with Deadly When Exposed Records. I also have a daughter, Devona, 27, who is married and gave me a beautiful granddaughter.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Chaffer, Arkansas; however, I was only there for two days. After that we left to go to Fort Hood.
Tell me about your family.
My parents are Betty Scott/Hall, whoused to have a restaurant in town called Rainbow Delight. My father is Lewis Hall and he started the second Black-owned business in this area. It was The Dual City Cab Company. During the ’80s, his competition was Yellow Cab and Kelly Cab.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I remember the History of Harker Heights. The Pig Fest, the carnivals that we had in Harker Heights when we were kids. Killeen had their own carnival; however, we had our own in Harker Heights. I love the family environment of Harker Heights.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that it is not kept up.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ross.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing love. People need to talk to each other and put the phones down.
What would you bring to Harker Heights if you could?
A community center where they offer tutoring, exercise class, and language arts for kids.
We need to instill in our kids for a better future.
What community work do you do?
Through God’s Glory Ministry, I have Women In Power meeting’s every Saturday in my home. When God is ready we will have a building.
We read scripture and this helps them to navigate through their lives.
Sometimes we make lunches for the homeless and we go out and about giving them the sack lunches and praying with them.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with my granddaughter.
What was the last book that you read?
The memoirs of Fredrick Douglas.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to not be afraid and not to believe the negative things that people said about me. Those negative things crippled me and I did not move.
