Literacy, learning, and the whole child is the focus this fall at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
The Kindness, Gratitude, and Grace: Parent and Caregiver Workshop is 9 a.m. Saturday for pre-registered participants.
Another program for parents, caregivers, and children 18 months to three years is Stepping Stones: A Family Place Program. This will be held each Monday in October with a different community resource professional each week covering topics such as early literacy, speech and language development, nutrition, child development, and music and movement. If you can commit to four of the five weeks of this interactive family program, call 254-953-5496 to register.
Virtual programs supporting literacy and learning this week at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Story Time 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader 10:15 a.m. Friday.
September is #LibraryCardSignUpMonth. Sign up for a Harker Heights Public Library card and let your imagination sing at the library.
Looking ahead, school-aged Science Time in October is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Registration will begin Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Pick up a voter registration form at the library to mail in. Voter registration is until Tuesday, Oct. 11 for the November election.
Donate gently used print books, audio books, DVDs, CDs, educational toys for the upcoming Friends of the Heights Library book sale on Oct. 21 and 22. Either drop off items at the front desk, or if you are dropping off more than you can leave at the front desk, call 254-953-5491 to make an appointment.
