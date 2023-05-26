I think all quilters have a favorite quilt block, or maybe a favorite quilt design. My favorite quilt block when I was a newbie quilter was a Feathered Star.
I made a 14-inch Feathered Star block for a block drawing years ago at my quilt guild. It was in light grays, creams and dusty rose. I loved it and was sad to see it go to a new owner. I vowed that in the future I was going to make a whole quilt with all Feathered Star blocks.
I have been piecing and quilting since 1982 and that single block is the only Feathered Star I made. I wouldn’t want to make it now because, if I remember correctly, there must have been over 50 pieces to that block.
Although, I still love that block. I’m sure there are quilters out there who have made at least one quilt out of their favorite block.
The quilt world is changing fast. What’s popular one year is obsolete the next. Although there are many quilters who enjoy making feed sack quilts in the old block patterns.
A quilter should spend her time making quilts with whatever fabric she has on hand, or purchases, and use whatever pattern she’s drawn to. After all, quilts take many hours to complete and cost more than most people think they do. It makes my heart hurt when I hear a quilter say “I finished this quilt but I hate it.”
You don’t have to love every quilt you make, but you should at least acknowledge all the time and money you spent making it. Many quilters like to make the same quilt over and over, and some quilters make one quilt in a certain pattern and move on to the next.
Improvisational quilters seem to flit from one quilt to the next in the blink of an eye.
I have a “go to” quilt pattern I use to make baby quilts. I have made many of them, trying to make them in the colors of the nursery, if I know what that is.
Most people expect a quilt from me when I’m invited to a baby shower. The pattern I use is a quarter circle and I have plastic templates to cut it out. I can cut out a whole quilt and machine piece it together in an afternoon.
My templates make a 6-inch block and I add a 4-inch border, so that makes a quilt 32-inch by 38-inch (four blocks across and five blocks down).
I have also made two Tennessee Waltz quilts. One queen size for my brother in blues and white and I liked it so well that I made one king size for myself in greens. Of course, mine isn’t quilted yet.
I started a Jinny Beyer quilt kit called Summer Lily at our annual quilt retreat two weeks ago. I got it all cut out and the strip units pieced together before the retreat ended. I’m hoping to carve out some time to finish it at home before next year’s retreat.
I also have a French braid kit I purchased at least five years ago that is waiting for me. There are so many quilt patterns out there that I like I know I’ll never have enough time to make them all. I also know I’m probably in good company in our wonderful world of quilting.
Nancy Judd is a Herald correspondent.
