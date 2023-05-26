Community graphic

I think all quilters have a favorite quilt block, or maybe a favorite quilt design. My favorite quilt block when I was a newbie quilter was a Feathered Star.

I made a 14-inch Feathered Star block for a block drawing years ago at my quilt guild. It was in light grays, creams and dusty rose. I loved it and was sad to see it go to a new owner. I vowed that in the future I was going to make a whole quilt with all Feathered Star blocks.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.