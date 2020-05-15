I used to be a Winnie the Pooh, but with the coronavirus lockdowns, self-isolations and social distancing, I lately have become more of an Eeyore.
Eeyore: a depressed donkey with a snarky side. Moves in slow motion, talks in slow motion. Frequently loses his tail.
When my mother calls and asks how my day is going, my typical response is an Eeyore response. “I-i-i-t-t-It’s fiiiiine,” slowly and pathetically.
What did I eat today? “Aaaaa saaaandwiiich.”
I liked that article you wrote.
“Thaaaanks for noooticing.”
I’ve been reading a lot on how this coronavirus stuff is affecting other people, and it seems that I am not unique in this situation. Lots of people are feeling sluggish, slow, a little down. They, too, have become Eeyores.
I used to be a Pooh, though. Pooh is always happy to be at home with his stash of honey. Just like I would normally feel to be at home, especially if I was locked away with a stash of Jaffa Cakes.
Typical Pooh conversations with my mom go more like this:
How is my day going?
“It’s just fine. I’ve been a productive member of society today.”
Have you eaten today? “Oh, bother.”
Also: “I am short, fat and proud of that.”
My mother asked if Pooh would hoard his honey during the coronapocalypse, like we humans have been hoarding toilet paper. I think he does, especially since one never knows when the bee hives will be back open for business.
He just has to hide it from the Heffalumps, elephant-monsters that like honey and will take it from Pooh if they can. Pooh should hide that honey well and invest in a doorbell-cam.
What about Piglet, one of Pooh’s best friends, and who has a rather nervous nature?
I imagine that Piglet’s anxiety has skyrocketed, following the doom-and-gloom news and then fretting about it, all the while saying, “Oh, d-d-dear!”
Kanga, of course, is homeschooling Roo, and as patient as she usually is, she’s finding that having Roo around all the time is really trying that patience.
Somewhere in Hundred Acre Wood is a grove of bushes that grow fruit and that Kanga taps to make some wine just to get her through quarantine, and she’s been hitting the carrots pretty hard these days.
She’s also dealing with the social media fallout for allowing Roo to play video games 14 hours a day in a bid to keep her sanity. Plus, her roots are growing out.
Tigger, the ADHD tiger, heard that Hundred Acre Wood reopened for business. He has taken that to mean that all coronavirus protocols have been deemed unnecessary, and so has abandoned his mask (Mask? Ridickerus!)
