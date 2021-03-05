The more people you talk to about the 120-year Winter Event, you realize their stories are unique and no two are alike.
I study and observe weather as a hobby and have since I was in junior high school. Being raised a native Texan; I never imagined I would be caught in the middle of winter at its extreme worst.
In my estimation, it was so bad that I had trouble believing what was going on outside my window. Personally, it was a time of uncertainty, fear, extra prayer, and worry about what my extended family and friends might be going through.
I don’t know how but my wife and I were among the lucky ones. We never lost power and kept our water until the night of the fire at the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen. Even then, our water returned about 24 hours later.
Friends, co-workers and acquaintances shared with me and I just cringed to know they had gone without power and water for days on end.
A friend of mine who works for the city of Harker Heights said he had been cooking meals for him and his wife in their fireplace.
Now, they’re cleaning soot off their walls that even made it into their cabinets. Every plate, glass, silverware and other kitchen items had to be washed.
Being a journalist, it was just natural that I wanted to get out and take photos and see what was going on around me. That didn’t happen because I could neither get out of my garage or down my driveway that has a significant slope.
The street was covered with layers of ice, snow, and freezing rain so for days I felt like I was in prison but with heat.
My first notable experience was after snow had already fallen and overnight a layer of freezing drizzle fell on top of it.
The grass was covered with snow but it seemed to me that the driveway was clear. My wife asked me to go down and check the mail.
I gladly said yes but I did not dress properly and I paid the price.
I convinced myself to try and make it down the driveway but three steps down that slippery slope and suddenly my feet came out from underneath me and down I went, hitting the back of my head on the pavement. I remember my head bouncing forward.
Paramedics braved slick roads to check on me and said it was mainly a scrape and that I should just monitor the wound.
They did offer to take me to Seton Medical Center if I wanted, but I felt OK.
Speaking of people with troubles, my in-laws live in Temple and their power went out twice.
Dianne’s mom has a form of dementia, and we decided she come here and spend the night with us while her dad went to her brother’s house in Nolanville.
She was not a happy camper and kept begging us to take her home. It was a rather sleepless night.
In a couple of days, the roads cleared enough to take them back to Temple.
Their power went out again and it didn’t come back on for several days.
Trip number two landed them both with Dianne’s brother. They were there for about three days, and when the sun broke through I’ve never seen two people so happy to be going home.
It was an adventure in patience and learning that people are the happiest when they can sleep in their own bed.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
