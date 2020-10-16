Christine Fletcher, 53, works at Vista Real Estate in Harker Heights and Temple, lives in Belton.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Indiana.
What brought you to the area?
My husband retired from the United States Army in 2001. When he came back in the military, we moved back to Texas in 2008 and he did four more years. I also served in the military; I did six years.
Tell me about your family.
I’ve been married to my wonderful husband for almost 28 years. I have one son who is in college and he is 23 years old. I have two grown step children one is a boy and one is a girl.
Do you have any siblings?
I have three sisters, one older and two younger than me.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the Harker Heights community. It has a small-town feel about it. I love the great variety of restaurants and things to do.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker heights is Arepitas.
Where is your favorite place to shop?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
If you could bring something new to Harker Heights, what would it be?
If I could, I would bring more programs for families. I would bring more mentoring programs for healthy families.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer with CASA for the past 10 years.
I work with Helping Hands Ministry in Belton. I do several fundraising with my job. We support some overseas things also.
What was the last book that you read?
“A Framework For Understanding Poverty” by Ruby K. Payne, Ph.D.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Bridesmaids.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself retired and entertaining grandchildren.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to slow down and learn more.
