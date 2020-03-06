There are a lot of features I like about Facebook and then there are others that I don’t know how to use or that I just don’t get.
There’s no doubt that everyone, including me, spends way too much time on our phones. I try to justify my use because the phone has some aps that I use in my work as a journalist.
I interview people using the voice memo and that’s a wonderful tool, especially if you’re like me and can’t read your own writing.
Then there’s the higher priced phones with cameras that take photos that are just as good or better than those taken with a professional camera that costs up to $5,000 — and that doesn’t include a lens.
Facebook is a strange animal, however, because of the choices of some users to share information, questionable content, false information and some images that are offensive.
Cellphones and Facebook have taken away one-on-one, face-to-face communication with other people. I think that’s dangerous because communication is at the core of strong and fulfilling relationships.
The problem continues to grow as our kids and grandkids get older.
If you’re in proximity of someone you’d like to talk to and they’re on a phone, you have to wait in line or take a number and wait.
As in eye-to-eye and face-to-face communication, the chances of a real exchange of ideas or information are always there and the connection is quick and meaningful.
Emotional issues will never be solved over a cellphone. It just makes the situation worse.
Through the technology of cellphones, we have been granted an immediate exchange of information in comparison to the old landlines and dial phones that we grew up with where we would have to wait for hours for answers to concerns about family and friends. Just look how dialing 9-1-1 has become a life-saving tool.
There is so much good that can come from phones and aps, but we all must use them responsibly. The crashes and death associated with texting and driving are tragedies that can be avoided. As in so many parts of our lives, it’s a choice.
One thing I do like about Facebook is the connection to people I know and how that keeps me informed about what long lost friends have been doing or what is happening in their lives. It’s another case of when you use it correctly.
I know the downsides of Facebook are the security and privacy issues. When I’m looking for someone from days gone by, I’d like to see their face on that screen to find out who has aged the most.
It bugs me that there are photos of dogs and other animals, landscape, flowers, homes, art, places they went on their last vacation to Paris or a blank spot where a photo can be placed but it’s hard to connect a person’s name with the picture of a goat.
I look at photos of people I thought I knew and say, “I don’t remember them being an elephant.”
As in all matters of life, there is good and not so good. For those who use Facebook to promote harmful ideas, give us a break! It is a much better addition to the technology of today when its’s used to spread good news, true concerns, life’s updates and congratulations.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
