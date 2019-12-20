In years gone by, families trimmed their Christmas trees with homemade items. Instead of twinkling lights, small candles were used; instead of shiny garlands, popcorn and cranberries were strung; and ornaments were all handmade using items such as fruit, candy canes, and cookies such as gingerbread.

The Harker Heights Public Library brought that tradition back on Saturday afternoon with an hour of handmade Christmas tree ornament making as part of its do-it-yourself Christmas program.

