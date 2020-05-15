Friends, family and members of community organizations gathered in the parking lot of the Harker Heights Armed Forces Career Center on Sunday (while following safe social distancing guidelines and wearing masks) to wish Shequalle Paddy, Naja Mitchell, Jose Diaz Bota and Daniel Opoku a fond farewell as they officially signed their enlistment papers and prepared to begin their military careers.
In addition to signing their enlistment papers, the new recruits were each presented with their first military coin. Typically resevered for when a soldier goes above and beyond the call of duty, the military coins awarded Sunday were meant to thank the soldiers for joining the military during an exceptionally difficult time: The coronavirus pandemic.
“We gave them each their first military coin today because they are doing something extraordinary, enlisting in the military while the coronavirus continues,” Harker Heights City Councilwoman Jackeline Fountain said, who was their representing the Fort Hood Chapter of the Association of the United States Army.
According to organizer Jean Shine, their basic training is expected to take about 22 weeks.
“I’m glad we are able to come out and celebrate them like this,” Shine said. “The wife of one of the new recruits said, ‘No one ever did this for me when I enlisted,’ so it’s good that we can be here for them.”
Nearly one dozen area residents gathered to give a patriotic send off to four new recruits as they left for Army basic training.
