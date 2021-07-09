The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Pubic Library’s virtual Family Night program last Thursday took kids on a journey, first in their imaginations and then in their kitchens, in celebration of the Fourth of July.
“We are going to pretend like we are going to a Fourth of July parade,” library director Lisa Youngblood told viewers at the beginning of the program, introducing the book “Looking for Uncle Louie on the Fourth of July” by Kathy Whitehead.
Set in south Texas, the story follows a boy who is looking for his Uncle Louie at the annual Fourth of July parade. The boy watches bands and other people and floats go past, when, finally, Uncle Louie appears in a car, allowing the boy to ride along in the parade itself.
After the story, Youngblood was once again joined by family member and culinary arts instructor Shelby Martin for, “a little star-spangled dessert.”
Martin came to show Youngblood and viewers how to make a parfait, explaining, “A parfait is a layered dessert.”
She said they can be made with ice cream, but she herself preferred to use yogurt, making it a healthier choice.
“Because it’s the Fourth of July, we’re going red, white, and blue,” Martin said, introducing the ingredients she would be using to assemble the parfait. She used vanilla yogurt for the white (she said any yogurt would do), strawberries and raspberries for the red, and blueberries for the blue.
She also used some granola for texture.
“This is a great way to do something that’s sweet, but isn’t super, overwhelmingly sweet,” she said, “and especially on a hot day is super-refreshing.”
She suggested assembling parfaits in yogurt containers and inserting popsicle sticks, then freezing them for healthy popsicles.
She also said that parfaits make for a good breakfast.
Using a couple of decorative cups (hers had stars, Youngblood’s glitter), she began by putting a layer of yogurt in the bottom.
She added a layer of granola, then blueberries, and another layer of yogurt.
She then added her raspberries, more yogurt, strawberries, and garnished the top with more blueberries. And it was done.
Both Martin and Youngblood offered more suggestions for parfaits, like adding chocolate chips, mint, vanilla wafers, and sprinkles, “With or without a fancy cup,” Youngblood added.
“I hope you all figure out some really great, wonderful, imaginative ways to make your own Fourth of July — or not Fourth of July — desserts,” Youngblood said in closing.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/2887817771533015.
