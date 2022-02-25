The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been focused on kindness throughout the month of February, all part of a special initiative that has been centered around last Thursday, February 17, Random Acts of Kindness Day, which was celebrated during that evening’s Family Night program.
Library director Lisa Youngblood told her virtual audience, “We care celebrating acts of kindness today, and every day because we can all use a little kindness in our lives, both to give it and to receive it.”
Youngblood began by reading “one great book” for the evening, “The Power of One: Every Act of Kindness Counts” by Trudy Ludwig. The picture book was about one bullied girl who receives a random act of kindness from another child, which leads to more acts of kindness, which all lead to big things — a community garden is created, beginning with one planted seed, which is later harvested, cooked and shared among the community.
Youngblood used her felt board to highlight the number one and to show how it can grow, explaining that when one person does something kind, it can lead to others following, until that one person grows into an entire group.
She tied this back to the story about the girl planting seeds, showing her audience a seed packet from the library’s seed library.
Pouring a few into her hand, she showed how tiny the seeds were, but explained that they can be used to grow an entire garden. She then said she would be planting some seeds “right now:” seed of kindness, with kind words — a smile, or a compliment — which she accompanied with a song about planting seeds (to the tune of “The Farmer in the Dell”).
As she sang, Youngblood said that, like gardens, friendship needs work and nourishment, but with these things can grow.
She ended the program by asking her audience to, “Go forward with kindness,” and encouraging them to help others with the hope that the kindnesses will be passed forward.
Watch the video on the Harker Heights library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/512616427224063
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.