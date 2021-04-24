Last week was the Week of the Young Child, an annual event sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children which focuses on early learning. Every day last week had a different theme, which the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library reflected in its programs, including last Thursday’s Family Night program.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said at the opening of the virtual program, “Today we are going to celebrate what we call ‘Artsy Thursday’ for the whole family with a book and more.”
The book Youngblood shared with viewers was “The Big Orange Splot” by Daniel Manus Pinkwater. The book’s central themes were creativity, individuality, and non-conformity as it told the story of a seagull that drops a can of orange paint on a man’s house. The man likes the way it looks, so paints his house the “color of his dreams,” upsetting the neighbors (but who eventually paint their homes colorfully, too).
Youngblood then showed a plain grey and white house, which she used to retell the story. She would later post the plain house online, “So that you can decorate your house any way that you wish,” she said.
She introduced the “artsy” theme of the evening by showing viewers some art that a friend had painted for her. Admitting that painting isn’t quite her forte, she said, “I do one type of painting, and it’s called face-painting.”
To demonstrate face-painting, Youngblood was joined by daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid, who offered up her arm as the canvas Youngblood would use. Youngblood began by discussing the supplies needed: non-toxic face paint, water, and some paint brushes.
“When you do face-painting ... almost everything you do is going to be in shapes,” she xplained to viewers.
She wet her brush with water and painted a red heart on Sheridan’s arm.
This was followed by a yellow sun and a blue planet.
“Start small,” Youngblood advised. “The smaller you make it, the better, because you can always paint it a little bit bigger, but if you want to make it smaller, you have to take the whole thing off.”
She continued her painting tutorial with a black spider (“This is one of my favorites,” she said) and a web before mixing blue and red to paint a purple flower with a green stem and leaves, the final design of the night.
Youngblood said in closing, “Remember, you can always do art with whatever you have at the house … and I hope that you will give a try at doing some drawing of pictures out of shapes.”
Watch the program and tutorial on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1638149679708360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.