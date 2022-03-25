The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Family Night program last Thursday night continued the spring break “Something Sciencey” theme with an edible science experiment for children to create at home — rock candy.
Library director Lisa Youngblood was joined by family member Shelby Martin for this edition of the program. Martin, a culinary science instructor at Copperas Cove High School, said at the top of the program, “We are making rock candy ... and I do rock candy as part of my sugars unit when we talk about sugars and carbohydrates in my food science class to look at the different kinds of crystals that grow.”
While kits had been made available earlier that contained everything necessary for the project, the materials needed were simple and easy to gather: wooden skewers or dowels of some type (“You have to give your crystals something to grow on,” Martin explained); three cups of sugar, enough for two sticks of rock candy; one cup of water; clothespins; a sauce pan; a spoon for mixing; and a glass cup or jar.
(Martin noted that one cup was not a lot of water for three cups of sugar, but addressed this by saying, “We’re going to force that water to dissolve a lot more sugar than it would normally be able to.”)
Martin began by combining the water and sugar into the pot for eventual heating on the stovetop. Here she discussed several related science concepts, such as defining the difference between a mixture and a solution, and supersaturation.
She placed her mixture on the stove on a medium heat setting, stirring frequently to prevent burning. As her mixture heated, she dampened one of her wooden dowels and rolled it in some loose sugar, just enough to coat it, for “seed crystals,” that she explained as something to “give the solution something to cling to,” making it easier for the crystals to grow later.
She let this dry as her mixture came to a boil.
Martin removed her (now) solution from the heat once it boiled and was no longer cloudy, letting it cool for 15 to 30 minutes.
It is at this stage, she said, that one would add any coloring (flavor extract would need to be added later, if desired). Once cooled (though not cold), the solution was poured into a glass jar.
Martin then grasped her seeded skewer with a clothespin (Youngblood pointed out that a chip clamp would work well, too) inserting it into the solution with the clothespin resting across the top of the jar. The skewer should rest about an inch and a half from the bottom.
Finally, the jar should be covered with a piece of plastic wrap, then set aside in a cool (but not cold) place so the crystals can grow, which Martin said should take from three days to two weeks.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/542396833774871.
