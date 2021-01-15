The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s theme last week was the months of the year, and, as always, the Thursday night virtual Family Night program extended that theme with a program that taught children about the concepts of time titled “Today, Yesterday, and Tomorrow.”
The program was packed with a story, lots of song, and plenty of information to help young children to grasp those concepts.
Library director Lisa Youngblood introduced the program by saying, “So far this month we’ve been talking about the months of the year. We’re going to be following up with the days of the week, but today we’re going to do a book called ‘Hooray for Today.’”
The book, written by Brian Won, featured a nocturnal owl who wants to play with his diurnal friends, who are all tired and sleeping. Owl dejectedly goes home, only to find his friends, now awake, waiting for him, so, after a nap, Owl finally gets to enjoy playtime with his animal friends.
Youngblood rounded out the storytime by singing the song “Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight,” originally sung by The Spaniels (and re-popularized later by the group Sha Na Na).
She next introduced the “Wake Up” song, which she performed with sign language. After discussing ways to begin the day on the right foot, such as combing hair, brushing teeth, putting on clothes, and giving hugs, she taught the signs for each of these tasks, as well as the signs for “wake up” and “day,” and sang the song again, encouraging participation from those watching from home.
Youngblood then showed a calendar and talked about the differences between yesterday, today, and tomorrow (she later showed both a monthly and daily calendar, too).
She also talked about both the months of the year and days of the week, and taught viewers the “Days of the Week” song, to the tune of “The Addams Family” theme song, encouraging participation with snapping fingers, clapping, and stomping feet.
When singing a song about the months of the year, she had daughters Sheridan Youngblood Reid and Shelby Martin to assist. Her dogs also made an appearance to join in the fun.
Finally, Youngblood showed a gift that had been given to her by a friend for when she might be having a rough day, a painting that read, “When it rains, look for rainbows. When it’s dark, look for stars.”
“Wasn’t that a nice gift for someone to give me?” she asked. “We … help each other have very, very good days.”
Youngblood closed the program by saying, “And now that we’ve had a fabulous day, we can say ‘Goodnight.’”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/222401532872954.
