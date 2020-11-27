It was Children’s Book Week last week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, which brought with it several programs that included special storytimes, an opportunity to vote for one’s favorite book, and even a Round Robin write-your-own-story. In addition to all of that, Thursday’s virtual Family Night program featured different ways for children to make their very own books.
“This is not just any Family Night,” began library director Lisa Youngblood. “Tonight is Children’s Book Week Family Night, and I’m going to read you one of my new favorite books, and then afterwards we’re going to take a look at books and I’ll show you how you can make your own books from things you have around the house.”
She read the book “Book” by David W. Miles, a beautifully illustrated book all about (what else?) books. She then said, “Sometimes I really do like a book with pages that turn, and I know that you might like one of those books as well, so I just thought that I would show you a couple of ways that you can make your own book.”
The first method Youngblood showed was to make one entirely of paper. While any paper will do, Youngblood used some fancy paper, much like the scrapbooking paper one can buy at any craft supply store. She used a three-hole punch on the left side, and after explaining how traditional books used to be bound by stitching, used some yarn to tie the pages together through the holes. The pages could be written on with stories, drawn on with illustrations, or even used for crafts.
The second method she showed was with a plain composition notebook (spiral notebooks would work, as well). Though Youngblood’s notebook had a decorative cover that she chose to leave alone, the front could be covered with paper and decorated. She made the first couple of pages into decorative end pages, and the next page into a title page. The rest of the notebook would be left for stories and pictures. Since the notebook’s binding was already stapled and glued, nothing more needed to be done.
The third and final example Youngblood showed involved repurposing a book that is no longer wanted or needed. “This is called an ‘altered book,’” she explained. Materials needed for this particular project would be scissors, markers (or crayons, or pens), and glue (or liquid cement).
Youngblood covered the book’s front with scrapbooking paper (though, again, any paper would work), cutting it to fit and then gluing it in place. She did the same for the back cover, and decorated both using scraps of paper and stickers. As she had decided to title her book “Welcome to the Zoo,” she used animal stickers.
She then cut another paper to make a title page that would cover the book’s original, making it customizable; the process would be repeated for the subsequent pages. “When you get finished, you have yourself a hard-backed book,” Youngblood said, ready to be filled with stories and pictures.
She concluded the program by encouraging viewers to send photos of the books they make, saying, “Happy Children’s Book Week!”
Watch the video, which includes step-by-step instructions and demonstrations for each method, on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/394545084931346.
