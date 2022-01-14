Last week’s theme for the programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was the months of the year, appropriate for the first week of the new year. Library director Lisa Youngblood continued the theme with her virtual Family Night program last Thursday evening.
Youngblood began with the book “All Year Round” by Emilie Leduc. With its simple but eye-catching illustrations and poetic text, the picture book took a look at the months of the year and the four seasons as seen through the eyes of a young boy (and his cat), highlighting what wonders each month holds (butterflies in May, for instance, and swimming in July).
After the story, Youngblood brought out her large wall calendar so she could continue exploring the months of the year with her audience.
She discussed the days of the week as well as the months of the year, all while showing and discussing the artwork of Alma Thomas contained within the calendar’s pages and which also added a little fine arts to the evening’s lesson.
For the last portion of the program, Youngblood introduced the Months of the Year song (with clapping for not only keeping rhythm and time, but also to make it a full kinesthetic experience). She varied the tempo of the song with each repetition, and encouraged viewers to get up and get their “whole bodies moving and grooving” because, she said, “This year we want this to be the year of our hearts and our minds and our bodies working together to learn and grow.”
After the last refrain was sung, Youngblood ended the program by thanking viewers for joining her. “I hope that you will be joining me all year round as we learn and discover something new every single week,” she said.
View the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1590354804645761
