In anticipation of Christmas, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Family Night program brought with it one very silly Christmas-y story and a gift wrapping tutorial that would be helpful for occasion.
Library director Lisa Youngblood held the virtual Thursday evening program (on “Christmas Eve Eve”) not from her kitchen as she usually does, but from her living room, where her tree was lit and on display in the background.
Youngblood began the program with the book “Who Will Help Santa This Year?” by Jerry Pallotta. In this “very silly” story, Santa needs help making toys, so enlists a variety of fantastic creatures such as dragons, mermaids, and fairies. This creates various mishaps, but the elves, of course, save the day.
“I think that … maybe you are the best helpers,” Youngblood said to her virtual audience, and began some gift wrapping lessons with the help of her daughters, Sheridan Youngblood Reid and Shelby Martin.
Youngblood gave the first lesson, which involved wrapping a box of macaroni and cheese as it had a rectangular shape with clean lines and straight edges and therefore is easier to wrap. She showed how to measure and cut the paper first, and then wrap the gift. “The key,” she said, “is to do everything as flat as you possibly can.” (This she put under the tree for her son Ian, who was no doubt confused by the unconventional gift.)
Martin next showed how to wrap a round object (in this case, Youngblood Reid’s water bottle) by rolling it in the wrapping paper, “smooshing” the paper at the bottom and tucking the ends in (Flat enough to stand,” she said), and gathering the paper at the top and tying that off with some ribbon.
Martin also suggested using the cardboard tubes from the gift wrap roll (or paper towel tubes, or toilet paper tubes), saying that these can be cut down, the ends folded in “like an envelope,” and items placed inside before wrapping it just as she had with the water bottle.
Youngblood Reid then showed how to wrap an oddly shaped item, this time a dog toy. She simply opened up a gift bag and covered it with tissue paper, making this method highly kid-friendly. Youngblood also showed viewers how to place the item in the middle of a piece of tissue paper, then putting it in the bag with more tissue paper on top.
Finally, Youngblood said that one could take a plain bag and decorate it with markers, stamps, and even stickers, saying that the best kinds of gifts are the ones with the personal touch.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/866956563985856
