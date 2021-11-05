Last week’s Halloween edition of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Family Night program had library director Lisa Youngblood talking grammar with her young virtual audience.
Youngblood came dressed for Halloween as a “grammar witch,” and was joined by daughter Sheridan Youngblood-Reid (who, as Youngblood’s assistant, also wore a witch’s hat).
“I am ready for some spooky fun,” Youngblood said, “and what could be spookier than grammar?”
The evening’s lesson came from the book “The Ghoul’s Guide to Good Grammar” by Leslie Kimmelman, which combined a Halloween theme with grammar and punctuation for children at an elementary-age level. As she read the book, Youngblood took the time to discuss grammar and punctuation rules while Youngblood-Reid wrote items on a white board.
The book began with punctuation. As Youngblood-Reid put the various marks on the board (period, exclamation point, hyphen, apostrophe, etc.), Youngblood herself talked a bit about what each is used for and gave examples.
For instance, the apostrophe can be used in possessives (Susan’s book) or contractions (is not and isn’t), which she defined for her audience; she also explained capitalization.
Tricky word pairs were also discussed, such as the difference between “its” and “it’s,” and “then” and “than.”
She also touched on the difference between the words “there,” “their,” and “they’re.”
“The important thing (is) you don’t have to learn everything at once,” Youngblood said.
As the book moved on to the subject of spelling, Youngblood told viewers, “When you’re first starting to write stories … everything doesn’t have to be perfect,” explaining that the important thing when writing creatively is getting the ideas down on paper.
Corrections to spelling (and running a spell check on the computer) can always be done later.
“Now, I think that you are ready to get started writing,” she said at the book’s conclusion.
“The most important thing about your creative writing is that you’re using your imagination. …
“But I would say that it’s equally important to start learning grammar and spelling so that you can use all of these tricks to make a better story.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1674859429374434
