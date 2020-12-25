The Family Night program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library always keeps to the theme of the week, and the Dec. 10 program was no exception.
Viewers of the virtual program got to use their imaginations and go on a winter animal “Polar Bear Hunt” with library director Lisa Youngblood.
“We have been doing some arctic animals all day long here at the Harker Heights Public Library,” Youngblood said at the opening of the video. “Now you’re in my kitchen (where Youngblood usually holds the virtual Thursday night program) so that we can go on a polar bear hunt.”
She explained. “We have been working on arctic animals. That means we are looking at the North Pole ... so animals from that area are arctic animals. But if you’re at the South Pole, that would be Antarctic animals.” She further explained that arctic animals include not just polar bears, but also whales, and that Antarctic animals would include penguins.
She also did things just a little differently. While the typical Family Night begins with a story and is then followed by an activity, this time, she said, “We’re flipping this Family Time …We’re going to do our activity first, and then we’re going to read this book.”
The polar bear hunt was a simple variation of “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” a repeating story; she would call out a line, and that line would be repeated back. Encouraging young viewers to repeat the lines, as well as the many movements that accompany the story, she also had help from daughters Sheridan Youngblood Reid and Shelby Martin, who echoed the story in the background.
While on the polar bear hunt, in addition to the rhythm and repetition (“We’re going on a polar bear hunt. I’m not afraid!”), the accompanying movements that got children at home at and moving included stomping and crunching their ways through the snow, sliding over the frozen sea, and tiptoeing through a cave, where they find the polar bear, which lets out a big “Roar!”
At the end of the hunt, Youngblood brought out her plush polar bear (named Pete), and led everyone in the “Polar Bear Song” to the tune of “The More We Get Together.”
Finally, Youngblood read the book “Sailing off to Sleep” by Linda Ashman. The rhyming book, which Youngblood described as “a sleepy time book,” tells the story of a young girl who is fighting bedtime and goes on an imaginary trip to the arctic. Readers are introduced to several different arctic animals throughout the story, including a walrus, a caribou, and a moose.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/398869991434604.
