The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Family Night program is a popular one, reaching more people than ever with its virtual format. Library director Lisa Youngblood usually hosts the program from her own kitchen, and family members, including pets, often make an appearance.
Last Thursday’s edition reflected the library’s weekly theme, as it usually does, this time taking a look at the days of the week.
Youngblood opened the program with little preamble, jumping right in with the children’s classic “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” by Judith Viorst. In it, poor Alexander wakes up with gum in his hair, and his day goes downhill from there. The moral of the short, humorous story, as his mother says, is that, “Some days are just like that.”
Youngblood said that she herself was having quite a good day, and that, “Today is going to (have) a little bit of singing time.”
After first briefly discussing the days of the week using her trusty white board, she led viewers in singing the “Days of the Week” song, sung to the tune of “The Addams Family,” encouraging everyone to snap, clap and tap as they sang.
The second book of the night was one that was sung rather than read, “Today is Monday” by Eric Carle. The story featured different animals eating a particular food each day of the week, with children joining in on the week’s final day, Sunday.
Using the white board once again, Youngblood made her own version of the song by substituting different foods for each day.
Helped by daughters Sheridan Youngblood Reid and Shelby Martin, Youngblood chose ice cream for Monday, Youngblood Reid chose cheese for Tuesday, and Martin hilariously chose “food” for Wednesday.
And when macaroni was suggested for Saturday, Youngblood Reid noted that it would have to be plain macaroni since all the cheese had been eaten on Tuesday, which only increased the hilarity.
Youngblood tried to sing the newly made version of the song, though she had a tough time getting through it; she couldn’t stop laughing every time she got to Wednesday’s “food” entry. It also didn’t help that her pets kept wandering in to join in her fun, serving to add to the humor everyone experienced.
At the end of the program, Youngblood told her young viewers that even if their day had been a terrible one, she hoped, “You have had a much, much, much, much better, super, incredibly fun and maybe a little silly day.”
View the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/417263393479470.
