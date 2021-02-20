Valentine’s Day was Sunday, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library kicked things off with a special Valentine’s Day edition of its virtual Family Night program with some poetry, Valentines, and love letters.
Library director Lisa Youngblood began the segment by saying, “Valentine’s Day is coming up, and Valentine’s Day is a perfect time to say, ‘I love you,’” complete with the American Sign Language signs for the word “love.”
She continued, “This is also a great time to tell others in poems,” introducing the first book of the evening, “Valentine Hearts: Holiday Poetry” by Lee Bennett Hopkins. The book contained an illustrated anthology of short poems written by the author and others, most with rhyming patterns.
Youngblood also conscripted daughters Sheridan Youngblood Reid and Shelby Martin to take turns reading from the book, which was one hilarious treat, especially when the family cat made an appearance. Everyone had to take turns holding onto the cat, and at one point it was said, “We’ll just trade the cat for the book … the cat just wanted to be on screen.”
The second book read was “Love Letters” by Arnold Adoff. Here the poems were written in letter form, containing many examples of figurative language. Youngblood pointed out to viewers, “We didn’t have rhyming all the time,” and pointed out the format the letters were written in, such as the greeting and salutation.
This was a springboard for the rest of the program. Youngblood first showed some homemade Valentines, again with her daughters, having them come up with words that she could turn into rhymes. Of course, more fun followed, with Sheridan choosing the word “anaconda,” and Shelby choosing “cephalopod,” which Youngblood still managed to turn into little poems
Youngblood told adult viewers, “One of the best things about Valentines is that we get to work a lot on seeing letters making words in a pretty short space…Anytime you do get a card…always read to your kids, or let your kids read it back to you so they can see those words on the page.”
She brought out a large white board to show children how to write a letter, with all its parts. She showed and explained the header, greeting, body, and salutation, even adding X’s and O’s for hugs and kisses. Afterward, she showed how to address an envelope, including where one places the stamp.
She and both girls then discussed some other ways to send a message saying I love you, “By writing letters, by writing emails, by texting, by making cards, and of course you can go all out and you can write a full poem—with or without rhyme,” she said.
At the conclusion of the program, Youngblood told viewers, “Take this opportunity to tell somebody that you love them today.”
Watch the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/473108410361008.
