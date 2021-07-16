The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s virtual Family Night program has been held in several different locations, usually from the library itself or from library director Lisa Youngblood’s kitchen. Last Thursday, however, Youngblood took advantage of the city’s Parks and Recreation Fest and held the program live from Carl Levin Park.
Youngblood greeted her viewers by asking them, “We are out celebrating Parks and Rec Month, so what better way to celebrate than to come to Parks and Rec Fest?”
Youngblood, filming from her phone, took her audience to the area where the library had set up an area full of different musical percussion instruments, where her team of volunteers were “making music in the park.” She trained her camera on two children at the music station, one who was playing on a set of bongo drums and one on a xylophone.
The library’s table contained several items, including other drums, the xylophone, maracas and other shakers, bells, and other various percussion instruments.
On the ground were several sets of ribbons that children could dance with and pairs of rhythm/scraping sticks (there were buckets laid out, too, which could be used as drum sets with the sticks).
Also in the library’s area were a large monarch butterfly cutout that served as a photo area, and Youngblood said there would be face painting available, as well.
Youngblood took the opportunity to have her volunteers, Rebecca and Alexandra Mack, as well as intern Victoria Wright and the two children, make some music for a shortened version of a music program.
This of course drew more people, and they were soon joined by more children, one of which chose to dance to the music with the ribbons.
She urged viewers at home to grab an item to make some music with them, and led everyone in a series of movements such as “high-low,” “stop-go,” and worked on some volume control with “soft-loud.”
She also sang “I Get Groovy” as everyone played their instruments, urging viewers to sing along.
As even more children came to join in, she took a look at one of the instruments, the “boom whackers,” each of which she said held a different pitch that could be discerned by “whacking” them on a surface (such as the table).
Youngblood said of the festival in closing, “This is an excellent time to just be with your family and enjoy yourselves.”
Watch the video (which currently has over 160 views) on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/521882528954390. The video will be available only through today.
