Last week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was snow, and the virtual Family Night Program reflected this theme by providing kids with several craft ideas for making their own snowflakes.
“All week long at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library we have been looking at snow,” began library director Lisa Youngblood, “and tonight we’re going to look specifically at a little bit of snowflake science.”
Youngblood began the program by reading the book “Snowflakes: A Pop-Up Book” by Jennifer Preston Chushcoff. The book had beautiful art and clever popups, and not only provided text on the beauty (and uniqueness) of snowflakes, but also provided information about snowflakes (for instance, the largest recorded snowflake was found in Minnesota, at 15 inches long). Youngblood showed the book twice, first when reading it aloud for audiences at home, and secondly just to show viewers the popups.
After reading the story, Youngblood then introduced the crafting portion of the evening — making snowflakes at home. For the crafts, Youngblood had on hand pipe cleaners, glitter, white paper, beads, scissors, and glue.
Youngblood used pipe cleaners for the first craft. Explaining that all snowflakes have six sides, she used three pipe cleaners, counting the ends for younger children at home (three pipe cleaners for six points). She pinched them in the middle and twisted them together creating the snowflake. She then strung beads onto the pipe cleaners to for embellishment and tied the ends, giving the snowflake more substance and making it fancier.
For the second project, Youngblood used plain white paper. For this, she recommended copy paper as it would retain the folds better and be easier to cut.
Taking the paper, she folded it in half, then folded the ends toward the middle, effectively sectioning the paper into thirds for the requisite six sides. She cut off the excess ends, then cut out pieces from the paper, creating designs for the snowflake (she said there are patterns that can be found online for those that want them).
She made a second snowflake using the same technique, then used glitter to decorate it, making it sparkle.
She ended the program by saying, “I want you to be thinking about the snowflakes you can make, the snowflakes that are just like you, and I want you to think about how you can make them all individual, all incredible, all unique, all special, all one of a kind.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/808528709879559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.