Registration for the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s summer reading club began on June 1, and this year’s theme is “Cowabunga! Read.” As did most of its programs, last Thursday’s Family Night program reflected a beachy theme to welcome summer.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said in an interview, “We’re kicking off summer with a summer theme.”
The virtual program began with Youngblood reading the “beachy” book “Sea Shells by the Sea Shore” by Marianne Collins. The story involved the counting of shells (12 in all) that were introduced in the story, all illustrated, with Youngblood bringing the book up close to the camera so that viewers could see each one. The story also used poetic devices such as rhyming and alliteration (which she explained for her audience, as well).
After the story, Youngblood showed viewers several of her own seashells. “Some of these are not shells, but these are things I love to get from the sea and from the ocean, and some of our friends,” she said. She compared her own shells (and a couple of fossils) to those discussed in the story.
She then drew attention to the rhymes and alliterative sounds in the story.
“I thought that we would do something that’s a little bit of a tongue twister and we might see some rhyming words in it,” she said, introducing a long version of the tongue twister (which also happened to be in the story’s title) “She Sells Sea Shells by the Sea Shore.”
This she had written out on a white board, so once done reciting it, she had daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid come hold the board so she could underline all the “s” and “sh” sounds.
The two women were then joined by family member Shelby Martin, who read it aloud, with Reid taking a turn, as well.
Marin then repeated the reading, going at super-speed, joking that the “she” in the tongue twister was selling some seaside properties and writing the word “shaky” on the white board. Youngblood had Martin add “shady” to the list, joining in the humor by saying that the property deals were “shady.”
Youngblood then also took a turn at reading the tongue twister at super-speed herself, and let her viewers know that she would be posting a picture of the board on the library’s Facebook page for anyone to use for practice.
“Remember,” Youngblood said at the program’s conclusion and emphasizing the “s” sounds in her words, “they (tongue twisters) are designed to just help you practice … so we will say ‘happy seashell hunting.’”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/317292669839543.
